John G. Uzunoff Jr., 87 of Granite City, IL passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
John was born on December 1, 1933 in Madison, IL; the son of the late John and Julia (Seyka) Uzunoff Sr. John was a talented football player and a trumpet player for Madison Senior High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War where he also played in the Marine Corps Band from 1952 until 1956. John was a foreman and a pipefitter for Shell Oil Refinery for over 30 years and was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. In his free time John enjoyed his days of fishing, camping and working on his 1931 coup and was always ready to go to a flea market. John and his wife were snowbirds traveling to their place in Florida and in the summer time enjoying family time at Lake of Egypt. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and will be remembered for his trademark saying, “Busha Busha Busha” and all the special times his family shared together.
John is survived by and will be missed by his wife of 64 years Patricia (Kutzera) Uzunoff, marrying on December 28, 1957; his daughter, Beverly A. (Uzunoff) Miller, son and daughter-in-law; Bruce A. Uzunoff and Kathy B. Uzunoff, daughter and son-in-law, Connie A. (Uzunoff) Paterson and Kenny L. Paterson; grandchildren, Courtney A. (Paterson) Spegal and husband, Nick Spegal, Brandon Miller, Kendell L. (Paterson) Frerichs and husband Nick Frerichs, Maddie Podraza, Austin W.B. Dixon and Peyton W.B. Dixon.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister; Shirley (Uzunoff) Arnold and his son-in-law, Joseph M. Miller.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of John’s life, funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City with Fr. Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church or to the Wounded Warriors Project.