John “Eric” Painter, 61, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born November 22, 1960 in Granite City, a son of the late John H. and Marlene Y. (Hoover) Painter. Eric graduated from Granite City North High School class of 1978. He was employed by U.S. Steel as a bricklayer and General Foreman in the Blast Furnace Department. He was a member of the Bricklayers Local #8. He is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Becky and Denny Best of Staunton and Donna and Rick Hensley of Harleton, Texas; a brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and LeeAnn Painter of Muscotah, Kansas; nieces and nephews, Kelly and James Christian, Owen Best and girlfriend, Lauren Mathis, Eleshia and Sean Matheny, Shane and Machelle Hensley and Luke and Lynsey Hensley; many great nieces and great nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Hoover; paternal grandparents, Howard Painter and Jennie Richardson and a nephew, Dalton Best. Eric was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle and a good friend to many. He was baptized in the Baptist faith. He was a lover of nature and animals. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or to the Arthritis Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com