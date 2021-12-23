John Edward Mullen, 80, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his home. He was born January 13, 1941 in Steelville, Missouri, a son of the late Harrison and Dorothy (Clonts) Mullen. He married Nancy (Batson) Mullen on March 18, 1966 at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City and she survives. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy and retired in 2004 from Ameren after many years of dedicated service in maintenance. John was a hobbyist who enjoyed guns, watches, photography and ham radios. Friends and family knew they could count on his help, since he had the ability to repair literally anything. He enjoyed talking and sharing his wisdom with friends, family and even strangers. He was a loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. In addition to his beloved wife of over 55 years, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Sally Mullen of Granite City and Skip and Paulette Mullen of Bloomington; a daughter, Elizabeth Mullen of Granite City; five grandchildren, Melissa Mullen, Corey Mullen, Gavin Mullen, Felix Rials and Latasha Rials; four great grandchildren, Myla, Amore’, Genesis and L’Oreal; twin brother and a sister-in-law, Harrison “Gene” and Jeanne Mullen; five sisters and two brothers-in-law, Ina Mefford, Clara Wake-Green, Eula Sheehan, Linda and Harold Sanford and Priscilla and Herbert Hays; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com