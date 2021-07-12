John David Allen, 31, of East St. Louis, IL, passed away at 5:53 a.m. Wed, July 7, 2021.
He was born July 21, 1989 at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, IL to David Allen and the late Maris (Lorenzo Allen.
John loved all sports, but especially loved Hockey. His favorite team was the St. Louis Blues.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his step mother: Nadine Allen; 7 bothers: Mike Allen, Joel Allen, David Allen, Ronnie Rios, Brandon Rios, Noah Rios and Joseph McFarland; 3 sisters: Diana Allen, Erica Allen and Bonnie Gable; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremations services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com