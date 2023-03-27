John James Ballentine Jr., age 49, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2022 at his home. John was born on August 23, 1973 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late John James Ballentine Sr. and Gloria (Brazel) Kilcollins.
John had worked at Amsted Rail as an inspector for over 26 years. He enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his friends. John never met a stranger and he was as always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle, cousin and a dear friend to many.
He is survived by his dear siblings, Gloria Ballentine of Madison, IL, Cynthia (Kenneth) Hale of Forth Worth, TX, Vicky (Anthony) Ballentine-Willis of Decatur, IL and Wendell Scott of Mena, AR; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.