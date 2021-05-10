John A. Buckingham Sr., 92 of Granite City passed Friday May 7, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Mo. Son of the late John W. Buckingham and Mattie Lena (Lloyd) Buckingham was born November 3, 1928 in Sandusky, Illinois.
Survived by his children: John Buckingham, Joseph (Tina) Buckingham, Anthony (Pam) Buckingham, Robert (Carrie) Buckingham, Mark (Patricia) Buckingham, Kevin (Stephanie) Buckingham and Theresa (Clyde) Miller. There are 23 grandchildren and many great- grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. Also surviving brother Marvin sisters Betty Richards, Wanda Moore and Rhonda Rippy
Proceeded by his wife Rosalie Misuraco, sister Pauline Slater and two grandchildren.
He was a rigger for 36 years at Granite City Steel retired in 1974.
Visitation 9 am Thursday May 13, 2021 till noon service time at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City. Rev. Chris Sedabres will officiate. Burial Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights IL.