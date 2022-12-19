Johanna Lynn Cooper, 60, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on December 26, 1961 in Knoxville, TN to Percy Joseph Wilkinson, Jr and Jeanette (Calandar) Wilkinson.
The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed music and playing video games. She also liked to collect antiques and would also collect rocks and crystals.
Johanna is survived by 2 daughters: Michele White of Granite City and Melissa (Joseph) Crozier of Oklahoma City, OK; 3 sons: Donald White, Jr of FL, Michael White of Belleville and Jason Cooper, Jr of Dupo; 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Also surviving are 2 brothers: Frank (Lynn) Wilkinson and Percy Joseph Wilkinson III and 2 sisters: Janine Wilkinson and Janet Hulsey.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com