Joel F. Cox, 96, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born November 25, 1925 in Broughton, Illinois, a son of the late Elmer and Flora Ann (Hamilton) Cox. He married Maureen (Desper) Cox on September 23, 1949 in Carmi, Illinois and she survives. He retired in 1985 from Granite City Steel after 30 years of dedicated service as a crane operator. The United States veteran proudly served his country with the Army. Joel was a member of the Steelworker’s Local and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Granite City and enjoyed attending Unity Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, tending to his yard, mowing and gardening and also enjoyed his days of fishing and hunting. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 72 years, he is survived by five children and their spouses, Teresa Price of Dallas, Texas, Richard and Tammy Cox of Pontoon Beach, Anita and Larry Miller of Granite City, B. Jean and Jeff Claude of Florissant, Missouri and Leigh Ann and Bob Bradford of Granite City; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Jasson and Karla Price, Aaron and Nalima Price, Amber Cox, Rebecca Cox, Sheena and Elmer Valladares, Haleight Claude, Patrick Bradford and fiancé, Rebecca Luna and Zakary Bradford; eleven great grandchildren, Lucas Price, Alejandro Price, Shiyah Price, Soraiya Price, Alexis Mowery, Kaili Church, Elle Valladares, Evan Valladares, Sevannah Farris, Danial Bradford and Luke Bradford; a sister, Wanda Robeff of Granite City; a brother-in-law and his spouse, Harold and Nancy Koontz of Chattanooga, Tennessee; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Jody Pearman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
