Joanna Rae Burke nee: Morris, 49, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 1:42 p.m. Fri. May 13, 2022 at her home in Granite City with her family by her side.
She was born Sept. 23, 1972 in Granite City to Sharon (Waggoner) Parks of Granite City and Donald Ray Morris of Haines City, FL.
Joanna had been a nursing home CNA for many years. She loved music and dancing, making jewelry, reading, cooking, going on float trips and being with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son: Tyler (Priscyla) Morris of Granite City; step-mother: Janet Morris of Haines City, FL; a brother: Donald Morris II of MO; sister: Veronica Morris of Granite City; 3 step-brothers: Larry Dean Hall of Nesbit, MS, Daniel (Kim) Parks of Granite City, Douglas (Amy) Parks of Waterloo, IL; step-sister: Nancy Lee Hall of Odenton, MD; nephews: Matthew Gancheff, Christopher Parks and Clayton Myers; nieces: Catelynn Liniger, Krystle Parks, Bella Parks, Hannah Myers, Ashlie Parks, Amie Hall and Tabitha Hall; and will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her step-father: Bud Parks; maternal grandparents: Cathryn & Jewel Lemm; and paternal grandparents: Kitty Ostrander and Leroy Morris.
The family will hold a memorial visitation Sat. May 21, 2002 from 3:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church, 2500 St. Clair Ave., Granite City, IL. Burial will be private at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Rd. in Granite City.
