JoAnn Franko, 82, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:37 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. She was born February 23, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Irl Henry Pabst and Edna “Nana” (Davis) King. She married James A. Franko Sr. on October 24, 1959 and he passed away in 2004. JoAnn retired from MAPCO in Pontoon Beach after many years of dedicated service as an office manager. She was a member of the Phi Tau Omega ETA Chapter. She was a talented seamstress and a devoted and loving Mom to everyone. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed her days of camping, bowling and working puzzles. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and had many wonderful cruises through the years. JoAnn is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, James A. Franko Jr. and Kimberly; a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Awalt and Jeff; three grandchildren, Michael J. Franko, Jessica Witt and Courtney Awalt; a great grandson, Drake Witt; a brother, Charles Pabst; a sister, Patricia Lyerla; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Louie King and a brother, Irl Pabst Jr. In celebration of her life, a service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
