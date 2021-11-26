JoAnn Devore, 71, of Granite City, IL passed away at 8:23 a.m. Wed. Nov. 24, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born Mar. 27, 1950 in Granite City to the late Lloyd & Josephine (Paladini) Bailey.
JoAnn retired from the hospitality industry as a hotel manager.
She is survived by a daughter: Angela (Lee) Davis; a son: Charles (Melissa) Collins Jr. all of Granite City; 7 grandchildren: Amber Pierson, Emily Pierson, John Pierson III, Addison Grubbs, Charles Collins III, Drew Huniak and Aidan Collins; 5 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Ian, Kaelyn, Jaelyn and Gwendolyn; and a sister: Vicky (Darrell) Williams also of Granite City.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Larry Devore; and a brother: Nathan Bailey.
Celebration of Life Services are pending.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.