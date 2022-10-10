Joan Shaffner, 84 of Maryville, Illinois, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Anderson Hospital.
She was born May 13, 1938 in Granite City, Illinois, to Almont and Mildred (Heinrich) Edwards.
Joan was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville, Illinois. She was a retired Special Education Teacher for the Granite City School District #9 where she assisted multi handicapped children for 34 years. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1960 from Illinois State University, Normal, Illinois. She completed her Master of Science in Education in 1968 from Southern Illinois University. She was an avid reader and an animal lover.
She is survived by her dear friends: Carla (David) Ziff of Fairview Heights, Illinois, Neal Matticks of New York, New York, and Debbie (Tom) Fishwick of Webster Groves, Missouri.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois, under the direction of Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Per the family’s request, masks are appreciated.
Memorial donations may be made to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville or Liberty Village, Maryville, Illinois.