Joan Marie Hill 88 of Granite City passed in her sleep March 3rd, 2022 she was born to Charles Baker and Margaret (Jarvis) Baker of e St. Louis, Illinois on June 7, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri. Joan was the mother of six children, grandmother of 11, great grandmother of 17 and great great grandmother of 8.
Survived by sons Curt (Jackie) Watters, Michael (Linda) Hill and Eric (Christina) Hill.
Precede by her husband of 47 years Melvin E. Hill. Children Randall Hill, Becky (Hill) Reader and Brock Hill
She was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church for most of her life. She especially enjoyed the solitude of her Goose Creek Lake property later in life, pursing her avid interest in painting reading, and bird watching.
Visitation Tuesday March 8, 2022 4-7pm Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City
Funeral Wednesday March 9 2022 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home 1pm
Burial Valley View Cemetery Edwardsville, Illinois.