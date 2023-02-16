Jo Ann Thornton, 86, passed away at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Heritage Health in Staunton, IL
She was born on January 3, 1937, in Alton, IL the daughter of Frank L and Ruby M. (Flatt) Standefer. On August 7, 1976, Jo Ann married Ivan Earl Thornton in Bethalto, IL. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2020.
Jo Ann worked for Owens Glass for several years. Later in life she tended bar at MDs in Bethalto, IL now known as Laux Brickhouse.
She is survived by her son, Timothy (Carmen) Roberts of Benld, IL; stepchildren, Melody (Mike) Sinks of Cottage Hills, IL, Terry (Donna) Thornton of Bethalto, IL, and Roger (Susie) Thornton of Forrest Homes; step grandchildren, Terry (Jayme) Thornton, Cody (Dawn) Thornton, Erika (Joe) Kline, Lacey (Eric) Dodd, Joshua Sinks, and April (Casey) McNeilly; along with several great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kenny R. Roberts; a brother, Wayne Standefer; and a half-brother, Adelmo Marchiori
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 am Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the American Lung Association.
