Jimmy Dean “Jim” Hancock, 67, of East Alton and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Jim was born December 15, 1955, in Hartford, Illinois, a son of the late James Monroe Hancock and the late Rebecca Louis (Stinnet) Manning. He married the love of his life, Esther Kathleen “Kathy” (Hutchins) Hancock on November 24, 1978, at Calvary Life Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 1998 from Laclede Steel in Alton after 25 years of dedicated service as a steelworker. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City where he has served as a youth leader, Sunday school teacher, bus driver, Royal Ranger leader, usher and greeter. He had a love for his Lord and Savior, his church and his church family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He enjoyed his many trips to Silver Dollar City in Branson and loved listening to Southern gospel music. He also enjoyed his car rides up the River Road, watching the eagles and cooking and was known for his tasty chili. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons, James Dean Hancock of East Alton and John Matthew Dean of East Alton; a son-in-law, Daniel David Morrell of Alton; a grandson, David Keith Morrell of Alton; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Ken Dodd of Neosho, Missouri and Suzan and Phillip Waldrop of Neosho, Missouri; a brother, Timothy Hancock of Kansas City, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three daughters, Amanda Grace Hancock and Rebecca Kathleen Hancock and Amy Ruth Morrell and one brother, Daniel Hancock. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. A private burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Hancock family to assist with funeral expenses and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
