Jimmie Dale Stockton, 75, of Licking, MO, formally of Mitchell, IL , passed away at 5:06 p.m. Tues. July 26, 2022 at Hickory Manor Nursing Home in Licking, MO.
He was born Aug. 17, 1946 in Pemiscot County, MO to the late Helen L. (Oliver) Barbeau and Jess L. Stockton.
On Mar. 2, 1965, he and Karen S. Ridge were married in TX. She preceded him in death Jan. 13, 1981. He then married Sheila B. Tucker May 5, 1995 in Granite City, IL. She preceded him in death Dec. 21, 2021.
Jimmie retired from National Steel after over 25 years of service. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting and taking great pride in caring for his lawn. He was a great dancer and told a story like no other.
He is survived by 3 children: Michelle (Jason) Yates of Caseyville, Tyler J. Stockton of Ava, IL and Renee Horvath of Licking, MO; 5 grandchildren: Amber Miller, Allison Yates, Cameron Stockton, Marcella Horvath and Akira Horvath; a great-grandson: Drayden Love; and a brother: Larry Stockton of Granite City.
In addition to his spouses and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Erma Nell Bishop.
Private burial will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Glen Carbon, IL.
