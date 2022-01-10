Jimmie “Jim” L. Henson, age 68, of Smithboro, IL, formerly of Mitchell, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born on February 24, 1953 in Warren, MI, a son of the late Ora H. Henson and Gladys Ruth (Stricklin) Henson.
On September 29, 1972, Jimmie married Patricia L. Gardner, the love of his life in Pontoon Beach, IL. Jim retired from Chouteau Township Highway Department after many years of dedicated service. Jim was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed hanging out with his lifelong friends, Tom (Tina) Buckingham and Terry (Sandy) Burton. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a niece and nephew, Abigail McElroy and Zachary McElroy.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife of forty-nine years, Patricia Henson; loving daughter, Valerie (Sam) Trim; sister, Debbie (Marshall) McElroy; nephew, Justin McElroy; brother-in-law, Steve Gardner, grandchildren, Ryen Trim and Brady Trim; uncle, Ray Stricklin; several cousins, extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Rick Crites officiating. Jimmie will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given N.R.A. or American Cancer Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
