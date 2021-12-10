Jimmie B. Brewer, 95, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1926, in Pikeville, Kentucky, a son of the late James and Grace (Marrs) Brewer. He married Joan (Summers) Brewer on March 8, 1947 in Madison, Illinois and she passed away on July 18, 2019. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during World War II, served as a Master Chef and was the recipient of several awards and ribbons. He had worked on the railroad with over 50 years of dedicated service, retiring in 1991 from Norfolk and Southern Railroad as a car inspector. He had also worked with Nickel Plate Railroad and Norfolk and Western Railroad. During the earlier years, he also loved working with Jack Hart Used Cars. He had a keen eye for a good deal, loved inspecting, purchasing and selling many cars throughout the years. Jimmie was a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge and served the State of Kentucky as a Kentucky Colonel. He loved tending to his immaculate yard, loved mowing his grass and working endlessly in his garden producing many vegetables for all to enjoy. Daily trips up the River Road, crossing the ferry to Hardin was his way to take in God’s coloring book with every changing season. He also enjoyed his days of fishing and hunting, loved grandma’s chocolate pie, Reese’s peanut butter cups and was always sharing his salted Fritos. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Smith of Granite City; his son, Dennis Brewer of Godfrey; four grandchildren and their spouses, Todd and Shawnette Smith of Granite City, Kara and Troy Fisher of Godfrey, Stacey and Tony Goodman of Pocahontas and Dustin and Jessica Brewer of Granite City; six great grandchildren, Devin Turner, Mackenzie Fisher, Anna Brewer, Evan Brewer, Anthony Goodman and Justin Fisher; two great-great grandchildren, Kynzlee and Taelyn Fisher; a sister-in-law, Priscilla Brewer; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 71 years and parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donald Smith; a daughter-in-law, Diane Brewer; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Frederick and Marge Brewer and Dick Brewer and a sister and brother-in-law, Katheryn and Dial Mullins. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children in St. Louis and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com