Jim Jones “Jonesy” 82 of Glen Carbon, IL passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on August 21, 1939 in Granite City; the son of the late Oscar and Gladys (Fry) Jones. Jim was an operator for Shell Oil for over 25 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville and a former member of Hope Lutheran Church where he served as an Elder. Jim was a past member of the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 and in his free time he enjoyed his days of camping, riding bicycles and barbecuing with his family. Jim was very patriotic and always was waving the American Flag as his family left his home. Most of all Jim loved his family and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Jim is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Donna (Achenbach) Jones, whom he married on September 1, 1963; son, Jim and Debbie Jones of Worden, IL; daughter, Lisa and Greg Davis of Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren, Corbin Jones of Worden, IL, Conner Jones of Worden, IL, Mitchell Davis of Glen Carbon, IL, Abby Davis of Glen Carbon, IL and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Jones.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Jim’s life, visitation will continue on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Shank officiating at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water Street in Edwardsville where full military rites will be given. Memorial donations in Jim’s name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1972 Innerbelt Business Dr., St. Louis, MO 63114.