Jessie “Jessica” Irene Jaime, 95, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home.
She was born on February 17, 1927 in Granite City, Il to Bartolo and Pabla (Fernandez) Campos.
Jessica married Felipe Jaime and he preceded her in death in 2002.
The loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother was an Eucharistic Minister for the Central Hispanic Center in the 1980’s. She was a past member of the Mexican Honorary Commission and the Tiko Tiko Club. Jessie enjoyed cooking for her family and she was proud of continuing her education by taking adult classes at SIU Edwardsville.
Jessica is survived by 2 daughters: Maria Luisa (Adnan) Mohsen of Chesterfield, MO and Rose Rea of Granite City, IL; a son, Phillip (Karen) Jaime of Granite City, IL; 6 grandchildren: Anastasia, Tonya, Phillip III, Ismahan, Felicia and Ghassan and 13 great grandchildren: Gabriel, Sophia, Grace, Amira, Jaxon, Reilly, Laine, Brianna, Roman, Avery, Eliza, Olivia and Ellie.
Besides her husband and parents, Jessica is preceded in death by a brother, Juan and a sister, Lucina Delgado.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.