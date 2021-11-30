Jessie B. Mutter, 91, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Sun. Nov. 28, 2021 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.
She was born Apr. 15, 1930 in Wright Co., MO to the late Thomas & Sarah (Duke) Bruce.
Jessie had been a cook at several St. Louis area restaurants. She later retired as a cook from S.C. N. O. Barge Line.
She is survived by a daughter: Sarah Riecken of Newport News, VA; a son: Jack Huether of Granite City; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister: Nancy Rush of Blue Springs, MO.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 husbands: Marvin Huether Sr. and Billie Mutter; a sister: Pauline Taylor; and 6 brothers: William, Ed, Walter, Jack, Duke and James Bruce.
The family will hold a private burial service.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.