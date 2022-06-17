Jesse Cole Raymond Rushing Sr., 29, of Troy passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born August 30, 1992 in Wood River. In his free time he enjoyed baseball, hockey and video gaming.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa (Wood) Spiker and step father Danny Lee Spiker II of Hollister, MO; sons, Jesse Cole Raymond Rushing Jr and James Corbyn Robert Rushing; fiancé, Danielle Chrum of Gillespie; brothers, Aaron (Shealee) Edwards of West Plains, MO, Richard (Miranda) Edwards of St. Louis, MO; sister, Holly Danielle Spiker of Hollister, MO; step brother, Marc Kinear of Shiloh; step sister, Brittney Lange of West Plains, MO; uncle and aunt Roger and Jeana Proffitt of Troy and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Danny Ray Rushing and three daughters, May, Payton and Kay.
A memorial visitation will be held on his birthday Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.