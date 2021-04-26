Jesse James Cole, 79, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born July 26, 1941 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, a son of the late Troy and Edith (Wise) Cole. He married Ella Mae (Dunaway) Cole on December 10, 1975 in Granite City and she passed away on March 29, 2003. He retired from Hussman Refrigeration in Bridgeton, Missouri after many years of dedicated service as a sheet metal worker. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed his days of hunting and fishing and enjoyed reading and working puzzles. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Corey Cole of Granite City and Terry Harris of Belleville; three daughters, Theresa Harris of Alton, Bonnie Payla of Maryville and Kathy Failla of Arnold, Missouri; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jamie Harris and Charlie Pollard and six sisters, Mary Cox, Ruby Cole, Georgia Cox, Betty Nance, Mary Cox and Loretta Pulley. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com