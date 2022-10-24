Jesse I. Rodriguez, 60, of Gibson City, IL died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.
He was born on March 14, 1962 in Mexico to Candilario and Maria (Cardoza) Rodriguez.
Jesse was a custodian at Southwestern Illinois College before he became disabled. He enjoyed fishing.
The loving brother is survived by 2 brothers: John Rodriguez of Collinsville, IL and Jose Rodriguez of St. Louis, MO and 2 sisters: Ellias Nellie Macias of TX and Lupe Seibel of IA.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents.
