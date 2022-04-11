Jesse James Clements, 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at his home. He was born October 25, 1950 in Cumberland City, Tennessee, a son of the late James Theo and Zella Mina (Hays) Clements. He married Mary L. (Adams) Clements on December 13, 1968 in East St. Louis, Illinois and she survives. Jesse was a over the road truckdriver with over 40 years of travels. He was an owner and operator and had worked with CRST Trucking and many other trucking firms throughout the years. He enjoyed his many miles traveled through the years and everyone enjoyed talking with “Jail Bird” on the CB radio. He also had a love for hot rods, racing and car shows and enjoyed working on cars. He cherished the special times shared with his granddaughter, Libbie and loved tending to his horse, Gizmo. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of over 53 years, he is survived by two daughters, Kristi Clements of Granite City and Dana Clements-Bettis and husband Lonnie Bettis of Granite City; four grandchildren, Aaron (Kayla) Bettis, Kendra (Austin) Reynolds, Joshua Bettis and Libbie Knowlton; a great grandchild, Brooks Reynolds; two brothers-in-law, Lee Adams of Collinsville and Randy Powers of Michigan; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Clements. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Clements Cemetery in Cumberland City, Tennessee on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to a charity of one’s choice. www.irwinchapel.com
