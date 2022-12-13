Jerry W. Weldon, 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
He was born June 9, 1951 in Gideon, Missouri, a son of the late A.C. and Mary Ella (Duff) Weldon.
Jerry had worked for Bowen Brothers after his years of service as a transportation manager. He was a member of the AMVETS Post #204 in Madison and enjoyed playing the guitar, gardening, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by five children, Jerry Weldon Jr. of Carlyle, Jeanette (Tracy) Childs of Florida, Jackie Weldon of Granite City, Neil (Misty) Weldon of Florida and Julia Weldon of Granite City; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four siblings, Mary (Sam) Borgman of Mountain View, Missouri, Janice (Billie) McKee of Plainview, Joan (Brian) Moesner of Oldfield, Missouri and Deborah (Dewayne) Elam of Vandalia; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, A.C. Weldon Jr. and Jackie Lynn Weldon.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Weldon family or to a charity of one's choice and may be accepted at the funeral home.