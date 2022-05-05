Jerry Podraza

Jerry “J.P.” Michael Podraza, age 71, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 in his home. Jerry was born on November 15, 1950 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Stanley M. Podraza and Jane Sophia (Vesci) Podraza.
On February 10, 1996, Jerry married Andrea Maass, the love of his life in Alton, IL. Jerry retired as a machine operator from Kraft Foods in Granite City, IL, after years of dedicated service. After retirement, Jerry decided to go back to work at the Y.M.C.A., spending time making new friends and visiting with old ones. Jerry had an outgoing personality. He never met a stranger and excelled as a conversationalist and storyteller. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid baseball fan and loved his home team, the St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed basketball and boxing, live music, and going fishing. He always said his greatest accomplishments were his children, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Jerry will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Podraza and by his sister, Tina Marie Holland.
Jerry is survived by his devoted wife, Andrea Podraza of Granite City, IL; loving children, Garrett (Brittany) Podraza of Palmyra, IL, Olivia Podraza of Granite City, IL and Stacia Pearce of Atlanta, GA; dear grandfather to Ezra, Naomi, Grant and Brice; sister-in-law, Joan Podraza of Marine, IL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eric and Cathy Maass of Kansas City, MO; proud uncle to Paul, Jamie, Hannah and Leah; proud great-uncle to Willow, Madelyne, Kalissa, and Skylar; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Grace East Church, Pontoon Beach, IL.
In celebration of his life, a funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Steve McKinney officiating.
Memorial donations may be given to Grace East Church. Donations will be accepted at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.