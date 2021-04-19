On Thursday, April 15th, Jerry Lee Adams, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 84.
Jerry was born near Erin, Tennessee, grew up near Tennessee Ridge, and moved to Granite City, Illinois when he was 12. On October 17, 1953, he married Marcella Reed, and together they raised three children— Phyllis (Chris) Stewart, Janet (Jeff) Rainford and Mark Adams. Like his father, Jerry dedicated his life’s work to Granite City Steel, where he went to work at age 18, and stayed until he retired at age 62. Jerry was well respected by his co-workers, getting elected to serve in various capacities for Local 30 of the United Steel Workers of America.
Jerry had a passion for music. He loved great country artists like Glen Campbell, almost never missed an episode of the Grand Ol’ Opry, and himself played guitar in numerous bands, including the Country Music Machine. Jerry never missed a chance to play at family events, especially on Christmas Eve, where he was accompanied by his daughters on piano, and various relatives and in-laws on vocals. Jerry also gave up his time for other local musicians, serving as the recording secretary of the American Federation of Musicians local #520 for 31 years, up to his death.
Never one to sit still, Jerry ran his own landscaping business, Jerry L. Adams Grading and Landscaping. It was common for people in and near Granite City to see him riding a tractor, grading and seeding lots and cutting grass, until just a few weeks before his death.
Jerry also loved dogs. Over the years he had many different breeds of dogs and especially loved his black lab, Molly.
He also gave back to his community in myriad ways: as a Democratic committeeman, serving on the Nameoki Board of Trustees, was a member of the local Masonic Lodge #835 and Shrine Temple.
Jerry was preceeded in death by his mother Sally and his father Glenn Adams. Besides his wife and children, he is survived by five grandchildren, Ryan (Brooke) Senior, Jason (Alyssa) Stewart, Kyle Schmidt, Chrissy Nolan and Claire Rainford, two great grandchildren, Hayden and Alayna Senior, his brother and sister-in-law, Aaron and Anita Adams and his sister, Dorothy Thurston.
Private visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, a private funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
