Jerry Dean Ward, 54, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 7:41 a.m. Tues. June 29, 2021 at his home.
He was born Dec. 7, 1966 in Granite City to Judith Ann (Richardson) Ward of Granite City and the late James Ward.
Jerry enjoyed watching NASCAR, golf, tennis and soccer.
Memorial visitation will be from Thurs. July 1, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
