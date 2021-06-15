Jerry Dean Sutt of St. Clair, Mo., departed this life in Washington, Mo., on June 7, 2021, having reached the age of 80 years, two months and five days.
Jerry was born in Silva, Mo., May 3, 1941, to Harvey Sutt and Nora Sutt, nee Kean. He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Sutt of St. Clair, Mo.; six daughters, Deb Surdyke, Donna Stevenson, Sheryl Holly, Crys Huge (Nate), Kerry Dilks (Aaron) and Sara Huff (Anthony Thrash); four sons, Jerry Dean Sutt Jr., Rick Winters, Daniel Huff (Courtney Kessler) and Devin Huff (Christina Huff); two sisters, Loretta Gosnell (Richard) and Mary Smith (Stanley); 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Vernon and Paul; and two sisters, Juanita Sutt and Thelma Seiber, nee Sutt.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, 1969 Hogan Road, Pacific, Mo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agape House Hunger Line, 1095 N. Service Road W., St. Clair, MO 63077.