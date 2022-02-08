Jerry Bush

Jerry C. Bush, 56, of Highland and formerly of Madison, Illinois passed away at 4:38 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, Illinois. He was born February 11, 1965 in Granite City, a son of the late James Everett Bush Sr. and Virginia Maxine (Myers) Bush. He married Lisa M. (Dohnal) Bush on September 7, 1991 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. Jerry worked many years as an aviation mechanic with Mid Coast Aviation at the Parks Airport in Cahokia and also worked at West Rock of Highland. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, loved being outdoors and enjoyed his days of fishing and hunting. He loved traveling, taking a good road trip with his brother and was always tinkering on a car. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jacob and Amber Bush of Belleville and Austin and Baylee Bush of Belleville; two grandchildren, Aiden Bush and Jaime Bush; two brothers and a sister-in-law, James Everett Bush Jr. of Collinsville and Robert Glenn and Lori Bush of Highland; his mother-in-law, Kathy Dohnal of Granite City; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron Garofoli of Madison, Steven and Mary Lou Dohnal of Granite City, Vincent and Laura Dohnal of St. Peters, Missouri, Brian Dohnal of Madison and Linda and Kyle Bridges of Las Vegas, Nevada; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Arwin A. Bush II and Ruth Bush; a sister, Mary Ellen Garofoli; sister-in-law, Nancy Bush and his father-in-law, Edward J. Dohnal. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Harris Cemetery in Alhambra, Illinois. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Closings and cancellations for Wed. Feb. 2
- Closings and cancellations for Thursday, February 3
- Former teacher charged with sex crimes
- Wood River school has smoke, water damage after fire
- Round 2 of the winter storm to bring more snow
- Local road conditions "not good" Thursday evening
- Marc Prifti Sr.
- SIUE student accused of filing a false police report
- Underage driver arrested in stolen truck
- New bill looks to address Illinois teacher shortage