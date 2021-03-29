Jennifer K. Griffith, age 53, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Jennifer was born on July 28, 1967 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of Marilyn F. (Wondra) Griffith and the late Frank G. Griffith Jr.
Jennifer was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and a friend to many. She had worked at the Granite City Library for ten years and then went to work for A.G. Edwards in St. Louis, MO, for many years. Jennifer loved all animals and she enjoyed taking care of her beloved dogs. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her father, Jennifer was preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew DeWeese.
She is survived by her loving mother, Marilyn Griffith of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Brian Griffith of Granite City, IL, Mary Griffith of Shipman, IL and Nancy (Tom) Kurilla of Troy, IL; proud aunt to Thomas Kurilla, Justin Kurilla, Andrew Kurilla, Billy Seneczyn, David DeWeese and Kailee Griffith; beloved Yorki, Katie; extended family and many friends.
In celebration of her life, a private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Memorial donations may be given to Humane Society of the United States, P.O. Box 96930 Washington, DC 20077-7229.
