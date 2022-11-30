Jeffrey M. Prosser, 56, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at his home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born June 22, 1966, in Alliance, Ohio, the son of Richard L. and Patricia A. (Biver) Prosser of O’Fallon, Illinois. He married Marnie M. (Holsman) Prosser on May 15, 1993, in O’Fallon, Illinois and she survives. Jeffrey was a financial advisor with Cadagin-Prosser Financial Group, Inc in Glen Carbon and has been dedicated in helping people with financial management since 1990. He cherished his family and loved being involved in his son’s activities throughout their lives. He was a board member and proud supporter of the Edwardsville Wrestling Club, a member of the Edwardsville Gun Club and bowled with the Sean Rose memorial Men’s Bowling League in O’Fallon. He loved motorcycle riding and fulfilled a dream of traveling to Alaska with his friend, Jamie Jackson, taking in many beautiful miles of scenery. He loved tinkering with classic cars, golfing, trap shooting and was always learning something from Youtube. He was always loyal to his family and friends, always smiling, had great knowledge of most anything, very creative, a great problem solver and was always willing to help anyone. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Brad Prosser of St. Louis and Chris Prosser of Edwardsville; two sisters, Deborah Prosser and partner, Mark Brandon of St. Louis and Diana Prosser-Noonan and husband, Mark “Buzz” Noonan of Edwardsville; two nieces, Juliana White and Maya Noonan; two nephews, Kenton White and Eddie Noonan; aunt, Mary Joan Wellinghoff of O’Fallon; uncle and aunt, James and Joan Prosser of Millstadt; his dog, Zoey; grand dog, Boki; many cousins; other extended family, clients and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cyril and Lucille Biver and Lawrence and Esther Prosser and an uncle, James Wellinghoff.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. with Deacon Richard Olson officiating. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness or to the Edwardsville Wrestling Club and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com