Jeffrey L. Kindle, 65, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born October 17, 1955 in Granite City, a son of the late Robert and Juanita (Vaughn) Kindle. He married Tina Scaturro-Kindle on August 19, 1989 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Venice and she survives. He was a television producer and director, working with Bud Sports with over 25 years of dedicated service at Anheuser Busch in St. Louis. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Jeff cherished his sons and always attended their activities throughout the years. He loved baseball and hockey and was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. He was a huge music fan, loved playing the guitar and enjoyed attending many concerts. He also enjoyed watching classic movies, was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. In addition to his beloved wife of 32 years, he is survived by two sons, Robert Kindle of Glen Carbon and Anthony Kindle of Glen Carbon; sister and brother-in-law, Colleen and Jeff Tretter of Granite City; brother and sister-in-law, John and Jamie Kindle of Granite City; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tim and Janet Scaturro of Granite City and Terry and Kathy Scaturro of Glen Carbon; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Patrick Gibbons as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center or to Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com