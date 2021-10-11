Jeffrey “Jeff” Lee Smith, age 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at McKee Medical Center, Loveland, CO. Jeff was born on December 12, 1959 in Alton, IL, a son of the late Donald H. Smith and Norma Jane (Davis) Smith.
On June 14, 1999, Jeff married Stacy Williams, the love of his life in Las Vegas, NV. Jeff worked at Tube City in Granite City, IL, as a master mechanic. He could fix or repair anything he put his mind to. Jeff enjoyed drag racing and working on cars. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and traveling. Jeff was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by a son, Curt Haeffner Jr.
Jeff is survived by his devoted wife of twenty-two years, Stacy Smith of Granite City, IL, loving daughter, Jessica Martin of Granite City, IL; dear sisters, Cheryl (Albert) Pelate of Granite City, IL, Patricia Hogan of Indianapolis, IN and Kimberly Lurtz of Collinsville, IL; many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Calvary Life Church, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery , Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Diabetes Association or Granite City A.P.A. Donations will be accepted at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.