Jeffery L. Moore, 66, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his residence.
Born April 27, 1955 in Granite City, he was the son of Clarence Edward and Juliaetta Mae (Pilger) Moore.
An 18 veteran of the U.S. Navy, he is survived by his children, Amy, Jennifer and Dwayne; brother, William A. Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence, Jr. Moore, Larry Moore and Tommy Pilger; and a sister, Brenda Hacker.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, Monday, December 27 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Interment will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.