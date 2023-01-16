Jeanne Yvonne Townsend, 64, of Staunton, IL died on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on March 1, 1958 in Granite City, IL to William Omer Eaker and Beulah (Stroder) Eaker.
Jeanne married Kenneth Townsend in Granite City, IL on February 19, 1975.
The loving wife and mother enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Jeanne is survived by a daughter, Mandy Townsend of Staunton; a son, Kenneth Jr (Stephanie) Townsend of Staunton; 5 grandchildren: Raymond Townsend, Shyanna Gray, Vera Townsend, Hailey Townsend and Lauren Townsend and 2 brothers: Steve (Margie) Eaker of Wood River and Kenny (Sandy) Eaker of CA.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dallas Eaker and 3 sisters: Nelda Cantrell, Glenda Wilson and Wilma Eaker.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
