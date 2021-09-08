Jaxen Scott Halfhill, age 9, of Waterloo, Illinois passed away at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Jaxen was born May 30, 2012 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Missouri. From birth he was a warrior beyond anyone’s ability, he persevered many health obstacles throughout his short life on this earth, with no fear throughout his courageous battle. Jaxen had an affectious personality and the best smile that no one will ever forget and could light up any room he entered. He touched many people throughout the world through social media. He loved Disney and watching his favorite movies, Toy Story and Frozen and always enjoyed dancing to music. He enjoyed his Make-A-Wish trips and meeting his Idols, Buzz Lightyear and Woody. He loved his dog, Odin, whom was his loving companion and comfort. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Falisha M. Hoffman and Brandon McMurray of Waterloo; father, Jesse Halfhill of Gillespie; brother, Jesse J. Halfhill; sister, Jolie Halfhill; grandparents, Jim and Danielle Hoffman of Granite City and Diana and Tom Brickey of Gillespie; bonus grandparents, Lisa McMurray of Edwardsville and Robert and Deanna McMurray of Edwardsville; great grandfathers, Dan Tubbs of Granite City and Robert Hoffman of Collinsville; several aunts; uncles; cousins; other extended family and many friends. He also leaves years of people who gave such loving care at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and Ranken-Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital and will never be forgotten. He was preceded in death by his great grandmothers, Joann Tubbs and Lucy Hoffman. In celebration of Jaxen’s life, a memorial visitation will be at Freedom Worship Center, 3633 IL-162 in Granite City on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jody Pearman officiating. Memorials may be made to Give Kids The World Village, 210 S. Bass Road, Kissimmee, Florida 34746, online at www.gktw.org or may be accepted at the service. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com