Jason Miles

Jason Neil Miles, 39, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 15, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.
Jason was born September 29, 1982, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Leland Neil and Carrie (Nolan) Miles.
He worked for Cohen Foods as a warehouse supervisor. Jason was a caring man who loved his children. He enjoyed shooting pool in his spare time.
Jason is survived by his children: Emily Miles of Granite City, Illinois, Jersey Miles of Port Royal, South Carolina, and Vincent Miles of Granite City, Illinois; brothers: Erik Boone and wife Sonia of Lakewood, California, and Aaron Miles and wife Jen of Port Charlotte, Florida; aunts: Cammy Meyer and husband Kent of Sioux City, Iowa, and Deanice Dollar and husband Dan of Glenwood, Arkansas; uncle, Gaylon Miles of Glenwood, Arkansas; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents: Leland Neil Miles and Carrie Miles.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Cremation will follow.
Memorial donations may be made to Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention. theactionalliance.org