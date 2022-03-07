Jason Mayes, 47, of Ava, IL passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Caseyville, IL He was born on October 2, 1974 to Susie (Yeager) Mayes and the late Dennis Eugene Mayes in Granite City, IL. Jason owned Jason’s Tree Service, a business he was very proud of. When he wasn’t working, he spent his time riding and repairing motorcycles; he always had a project bike to work on. He also rode and trained horses with his sons, Jenny being his favorite horse he owned. Besides his mother, Jason is survived by his 3 sons: Tyler James Mayes of Belleville, Triston Christopher Mayes of Granite City and Auston Levi Mayes of Granite City; and a sister Amberly Duke of Granite City. Jason’s family is certain he was met at Heavens gates by his father and his uncles Travis Mayes and Ron Whitt. Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory. Online information and guestbook can be found at www.wojstrom.com
