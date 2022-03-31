Janice E. Huge, 72, of Granite City, IL passed away in her home on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
She was born on September 9, 1949 in Kansas City, MO to the late Floyd and Winifred (Carter) Blum. Janice married William Huge, Jr on September 15, 1978 in Granite City, IL. Her friends say she enjoyed sitting on her front porch talking with her friends over coffee.
Janice is survived by her loving friends Beverly Conger, Angela Conger, Brittany Conger, John Hutson and many more frineds.
Besides her parents Janice is preceded in death by her husband William, a brother Ralph Blum and her beloved pet dog.
Cremation service entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
