Janice F. Atkinson, 73, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at Anderson Hospital on August 25, 2022.
Janice was born July 30, 1949, to Otto ”Kotch” and Glenda Corrine (Smith) Kreher in Granite City, Illinois. She worked for many years in the Mitchell School District as a Duty Aid.
She attended Copper Creek Christian Church in Maryville, Illinois. Janice enjoyed gardening and loved her puppies. Her biggest love was her family and her grandkids.
Survivors include her son, Kurt (Mandy) Atkinson of Alton, Illinois; daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Pittman; mother, Glenda Corrine Kreher of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren: Luke Atkinson, J Atkinson, Carle Pittman and Sidney Pittman; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Otto “Kotch” Kreher and brother, Danny Kreher.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Chamberlain officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Illinois.