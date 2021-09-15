Janice Elaine Tehandon, 56, of Madison, IL, passed away at 4:07 a.m. Tues. Sept. 14, 2021 at Christian Hospital Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born June 30, 1965 in Granite City to the late James & Dorothy (Pasley) Smith.
Janice is survived by 5 sons: Matthew Smith of St. Jacob, IL, Nathan Mendez, Chad Johnson, Dustin Lyons and Devin Lyons of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Selene & Isaac Smith; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Services are pending.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.