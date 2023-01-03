Janice Elaine Bush, 62, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born on October 5, 1960 in Granite City, IL to Lowell and Edna (Whitworth) Wallace.
Janice married Jack Bush in St. Louis, MO on December 13, 1982.
The loving wife and mother retired from Kings Sports Rehabilitation in Granite City after 12 years of service. Prior to that, she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City. Janice enjoyed being outdoors. She especially liked to go camping, being on the river, gardening and riding motorcycles.
Besides her husband, Janice is survived by 3 sons: Michael Ray Bush of Wausau, WI, Jesse Bush of Granite City and Jason Jackson of Collinsville and 2 grandchildren: Neal and Noah. Janice will be missed by many friends and extended family members.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Carl Wallace and a sister, June Evans.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com