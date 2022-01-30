Janice A. Woodard, 67, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home.
She was born on October 25, 1954 in Granite City, IL to James and Nola (Underhill) Scarborough.
Janice married Larry Woodard in Granite City, IL on November 18, 1977.
The loving wife and mother was a member of the Christ Gospel Church in Granite City, IL. She enjoyed singing and had been a member of The New City Singers.
Besides her husband, Janice is survived by a daughter and a grandchild.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Henry Barrow.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the funeral home with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstom.com