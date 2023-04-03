Janet Smith

Janet Delores Smith, age 82, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at her home. Janet was born on March 14, 1941 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Earnest Jacobs and Eva (Drummonds) Jacobs.
On November 21, 1959, Janet Drummonds married Rev. Jeffrey R. Smith, the love of her life at Community Heights Church in Granite City, IL and Jeffrey passed away on October 26, 2017. Janet retired from Regions Bank as a bank officer after many years of service. Her greatest joy and dedication was being a pastor’s wife, going to church and helping her husband in church activities. After retirement, Janet enjoyed planting flowers, watching birds and spoiling her grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Janet loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family and serving the Lord. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Ina Mae Smith, father-in-law, Henry Smith, brother-in-law, Don Hampton and sister-in-law, Ginger Jacobs.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Kimberly (Douglas) Stephenson of Fayetteville, NC, Kristina Dunbar of Granite City, IL and Kerrie (Chuck) Kolb of Granite City, IL; dear siblings, Jean Hampton, Pat (Lonzo) Patterson, Bill (Gail) Jacobs, Charley Jacobs, Larry (Pat) Jacobs and Michael (Sandy) Jacobs; proud grandmother to Nicole, Bailey, Kaleb (Anna) Dunbar, Kody Dunbar, Hannah (John) Moylan, Jordan (Jessie) Kolb and Sarah (David) Miller; proud great-grandmother to Jaxton, Paislee, Aria, Asher, Brynlee Mae, Shepherd, Denver, Wrenley and Delarae; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Reformed Baptist Church, 1800 Pontoon Road, Granite City, IL, with the memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Ben Ritz officiating.
