Janet Kay Siar, 70, of Staunton, IL died on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on July 30, 1951 in Kennett, MO to Alvie Collins and LaDonna Deskin.
Janet married Alvin Siar in St. Louis, Mo on April 6, 1968 for 54 years!
The loving wife and mother enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her husband and family.
Besides her husband, Janet is survived by a daughter, Darla (James) Unger of Bethalto, IL; 2 sons: Jody (Chandra) Siar of Gillespie, IL and David (Stacey) Siar of Troy, MO; 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Loran Collins of Granite City, IL and a sister, Sue Sturgin of Clarksville, TN.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Alvin Collins and 2 sisters: Diane Agerton and Trudy Engells.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
