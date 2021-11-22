Janet Kathryn Bogosian, age 80, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. Janet was born on October 11, 1941 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Richard Copeland and Dorothy (Stowe) Copeland.
On July 27, 1959, Janet Copeland married Paul Bogosian, the love of her life in Springfield, IL. Janet was a faithful member of St. Gregory Armenian Church in Granite City, IL. She had worked for Dr. Felcia Koch and Dr. Ali Raffaas a medical assistant, retiring in 2005 after many years of dedicated service. Janet never met a stranger and she was always willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed going to the Fox Theatre with her best friends, Betty and Kay. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Janet especially cherished every moment she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. Janet will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan Wiesehan.
Janet is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-two years, Paul Bogosian of Glen Carbon, IL; loving children, John (Carol) Bogosian of Isle of Palms, SC, Paula (Andy) Costillo of Granite City, IL and Jackie (Kenny) Wiesehanof Glen Carbon, IL; dear siblings, Mary (Wayne) Robinson of Littleton, CO and Richard (Lucinda) Copeland of Webb City, MO; proud grandmother to Nick (Ali) Costillo, Breanne (Adam) Leach, Michael (Francine) Bogosian, Emily Costillo, Dr. Rebecca Wiesehan, Sam (Taylor Peterson) Bogosian, Rachel (Jon Weisner) Wiesehan and Jacob Bogosian; proud great-grandmother to Reese Leach and Harper Leach; many nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with Father Taniel Manjikianofficiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society, St. Gregory Armenian Church or SIDS Resources. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.