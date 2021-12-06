Jane Ellen Williams, 83, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, December 3, 2021 at her home.
She was born on August 16, 1938 in Granite City, IL to John Floyd Crisler and Laverne (Hemken) Crisler.
Jane married Donald Lee Williams, who preceded her in death, then she married Edward Gaudreault who survives.
The loving wife and mother was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL.
Besides her husband, Jane is survived by a daughter, Victoria (Daniel) Drennan of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Sean Drennan of Granite City and Patrick Drennan and his fiancé, Liz Colley of Belleville; a great grandchild, Ava Drennan; 5 step children: Mark Gaudreault, Dennis Gaudreault, Phillip Gaudreault, Richard Gaudreault and Teresa Grimaldi and a brother, George Crisler of Hamel.
Jane is preceded in death by her first husband; a brother, John Crisler and a sister, Nancy Drenzyck.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
