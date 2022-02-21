Jane Ann Modrusic, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the age of 75. Jane was born on January 27, 1947 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Jerome Johnisee and Catherine (Mangiaracino) Buechele.
Jane was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and a dear friend to many. She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jane was a member of St. Mary – St. Mark Catholic Church her whole life and she recently joined St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. She was also a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 1300, American Legion Auxiliary Post 113, Croatian Home, Amvets 204, American Legion 307 Color Guard, Venice Social Club and Venice History Committee. She retired as a district manager from Murphy Gas Station in Granite City, IL, after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed watching Days of our Lives and the Hallmark channel. She also enjoyed playing cards and bags, and even Andy could not beat Jane at bags. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her granddaughters were her pride and joy. Jane will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her twin sister, Judy Modrusic; and by her special aunt, Angie Udell.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Andy Modrusic of Granite City, IL; loving children, Katie (Bob) Wilhelm of Fairview Heights, IL and Ron Buechele of St. Louis, MO; proud grandmother to Claire and Sophie Wilhelm; special cousins, Jackie Bosworth and Joann Barnhart, both of Granite City, IL; fur babies, Monkey and Chewey; nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Granite City, IL, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Renee’s Rescue. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
